On The Air for Nov. 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar, ESPN2.

11 p.m.: FIM World Superbike: The Pirelli Indonesian Round, Mandalika International Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia (tape delay), NBCSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.: Charleston Classic: Temple vs. Elon, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU.

11 a.m.: Norfolk St. at Xavier, FS1.

11:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Old Dominion vs. Penn, 7th Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNEWS.

Noon: Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn., ABC; Charleston Classic: Boise St. vs. Mississippi, 5th Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla., CBSSN.

2 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Utah St., Championship, Conway, S.C., ESPN2; Princeton at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

2:30 p.m.: Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN.

3 p.m.: Southern U. at Nebraska, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia, 3rd Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2.

4:30 p.m.: Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla., CBSSN.

5 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. East Carolina, 5th Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, Championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPN; Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, BTN.

7 p.m.: Florida A&M at Miami, ACCN; Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla., CBSSN.

7:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. New Mexico St., 3rd Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Michigan, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN.

11 p.m.: Roman Main Event: Wichita St. vs. UNLV, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Baylor at Maryland, BTN; Texas at Tennessee, ESPN.

1 p.m.: Penn St. at Clemson, ACCN.

3 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia Tech, ACCN.

5 p.m.: East Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN; Virginia at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Northwestern, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich., ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: FCS Football Selection Special, ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: St. John's at Creighton, FS1; South Carolina at Florida, SECN.

2 p.m.: Penn St. at Ohio St., BTN.

3 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Arkansas, SECN.

4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN.

7 p.m.: Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington, ESPNU.

CURLING

5 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBCSN.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: ISU: The Grand Prix France, Grenoble, France, NBC.

FISHING

3 p.m.: Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, Table Rock Lake, Springfield, Mo., NBCSN.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla., NBC.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, Kingston, Ontario, NHLN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION G LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Delaware at College Park, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Green Bay at Minnesota, FOX; Baltimore at Chicago, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Dallas at Kansas City, FOX.

7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, NBC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Tampa Bay, BSWis.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Carolina at Santurce, FS2.

SOCCER

8 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, NBCSN.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round, ABC.

4:30 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round, ESPN.

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Final, Tennis.

10 a.m.: ATP Finals Singles Final, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Manitoba, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, Championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: New York at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Green Bay at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Vancouver, WGN (720 AM).

