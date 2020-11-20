On The Air for Nov. 21

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, The Pro Lite and Pro 2, at Chandler, Ariz. (tape delay), CBS.
BOXING
6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, lightweights, Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada, at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Clemson at Florida State, ABC; Georgia Southern at Army, CBSSN; Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN; Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2; Arkansas State at Texas State, ESPNU; Indiana at Ohio State, FOX; Illinois at Nebraska, FS1.
2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern, ABC; Iowa at Penn State, BTN; San Diego State at Nevada-Reno, CBS; Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN; UCLA at Oregon, ESPN2; Georgia State at South Alabama, ESPNU; California at Oregon State, FS1.
3 p.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State, FOX.
6 p.m.: San Jose State at Fresno State, CBSSN; Tennessee at Auburn, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC; Michigan at Rutgers, BTN.
7 p.m.: Arizona at Washington, FOX.
9:30 p.m.: Southern California at Utah, ESPN; Washington State at Stanford, FS1.
10 p.m.: Boise State at Hawaii, CBSSN.
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: ISU, The Rostelecom Cup, at Moscow (tape delay), NBC.
GOLF
4 a.m.: EPGA Tour, Joburg Open, third round, at Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour, RSM Classic, third round, at Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., TGC.
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, third round, at Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (tape delay), TGC.
4 a.m (Sunday): EPGA Tour, Joburg Open, final round, at Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, TGC.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.: UFC 255 Prelims, undercard bouts, UFC Apex, at Las Vegas, ESPN2.
SKIING
11 p.m.: FIS, Alpine Skiing World Cup, at Levi, Finland (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC.
SWIMMING
7 a.m.: ISL, Final, Dune Arena, at Budapest, Hungary, CBSSN.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, doubles semifinal 1, TENNIS.
8 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, singles semifinal 1, ESPNews and TENNIS.
Noon: ATP World Tour Finals, doubles semifinal 2, TENNIS.
2 p.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, singles semifinal 2, TENNIS.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Alabama, ESPN (540 AM).
