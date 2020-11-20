On The Air for Nov. 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, The Pro Lite and Pro 2, at Chandler, Ariz. (tape delay), CBS.

BOXING

6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, lightweights, Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada, at Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Clemson at Florida State, ABC; Georgia Southern at Army, CBSSN; Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN; Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2; Arkansas State at Texas State, ESPNU; Indiana at Ohio State, FOX; Illinois at Nebraska, FS1.