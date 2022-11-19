On The Air for Nov. 20

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2.

12:30 p.m.: FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped), CNBC.

CFL FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.: Charleston Classic: Furman vs. South Carolina, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNEWS; Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Tulsa, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNU.

11 a.m.: James Madison at North Carolina, ACCN; Jersey Mike's Classic: La Salle vs. Georgetown, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBSSN.

11:30 a.m.: Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Davidson, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNEWS.

Noon: Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU; Myrtle Beach Invitational: UMass vs. Charlotte, Championship, Conway, S.C., ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Jersey Mike's Classic: Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. Virginia, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN; Wagner at Seton Hall, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, BTN; Charleston Classic: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston, Championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2; Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Oklahoma St., Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN.

4 p.m.: Delaware St. at UConn, FS1.

4:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis, BTN; Continental Tire Main Event: Baylor vs. UCLA, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas, ESPN.

5 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Penn St. vs. Colorado, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Santa Clara vs. UCF, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. Boise St., Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: Ohio at Michigan, BTN; Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash., ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: Houston at Oregon, ESPN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon: NC State at UConn, FS1.

1 p.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech, ACCN.

2 p.m.: South Carolina at Stanford, ABC.

3 p.m.: Ball St. at Notre Dame, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Idaho St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Championship, Storrs, Conn., ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: FCS Football Selection Show, ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Mississippi St. at Tennessee, SECN.

Noon: Purdue at Nebraska, BTN.

1 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida, SECN.

2 p.m.: Southern Cal at Oregon, PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del., ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped), ESPNU.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped), NBC.

FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle, NHLN.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla., NBC.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Delaware at Maine, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England, CBS; Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, CBS.

7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at LA Chargers, NBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar, FS1.

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Final, TENNIS.

10 a.m.: ATP Finals Singles Final, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Chicago at Atlanta, WBBM (780 AM); Philadelphia at Indianapolis, ESPN (94.5 FM).

7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at San Diego, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).