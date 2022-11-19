 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Nov. 20

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2.

12:30 p.m.: FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped), CNBC.

CFL FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan, ESPN2.

People are also reading…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.: Charleston Classic: Furman vs. South Carolina, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNEWS; Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Tulsa, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNU.

11 a.m.: James Madison at North Carolina, ACCN; Jersey Mike's Classic: La Salle vs. Georgetown, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBSSN.

11:30 a.m.: Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Davidson, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNEWS.

Noon: Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU; Myrtle Beach Invitational: UMass vs. Charlotte, Championship, Conway, S.C., ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Jersey Mike's Classic: Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. Virginia, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN; Wagner at Seton Hall, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, BTN; Charleston Classic: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston, Championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2; Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Oklahoma St., Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN.

4 p.m.: Delaware St. at UConn, FS1.

4:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis, BTN; Continental Tire Main Event: Baylor vs. UCLA, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas, ESPN.

5 p.m.: Charleston Classic: Penn St. vs. Colorado, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Santa Clara vs. UCF, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. Boise St., Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C., ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: Ohio at Michigan, BTN; Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash., ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: Houston at Oregon, ESPN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon: NC State at UConn, FS1.

1 p.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech, ACCN.

2 p.m.: South Carolina at Stanford, ABC.

3 p.m.: Ball St. at Notre Dame, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Idaho St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Championship, Storrs, Conn., ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: FCS Football Selection Show, ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Mississippi St. at Tennessee, SECN.

Noon: Purdue at Nebraska, BTN.

1 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida, SECN.

2 p.m.: Southern Cal at Oregon, PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del., ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped), ESPNU.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped), NBC.

FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle, NHLN.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla., NBC.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Delaware at Maine, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England, CBS; Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, CBS.

7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at LA Chargers, NBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar, FS1.

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Final, TENNIS.

10 a.m.: ATP Finals Singles Final, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Chicago at Atlanta, WBBM (780 AM); Philadelphia at Indianapolis, ESPN (94.5 FM).

7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at San Diego, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Nov. 13

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Nov. 15

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News