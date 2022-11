On The Air for Nov. 19

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon: Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNEWS.

3 p.m.: Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNEWS.

6 p.m.: Citadel at Butler, FS2.

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

9 a.m.: NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Championships: From Stillwater, Okla., ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: Navy at UCF, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, ESPN; Illinois at Michigan, ABC; Duke at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Indiana at Michigan St., BTN; UConn at Army, CBSSN; Yale at Harvard, ESPNU; TCU at Baylor, FOX; Northwestern at Purdue, FS1; Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC.

1 p.m.: Washington St. at Arizona, PAC-12N.

1:15 p.m.: Oregon St. at Arizona, ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame, NBC.

2:30 p.m.: Ohio St. at Maryland, ABC; NC State at Louisville, ACCN; Georgia at Kentucky, CBS; Akron at Buffalo, CBSSN; Miami at Clemson, ESPN; Texas at Kansas, FS1; S. Alabama at Southern Miss., NFLN.

3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU; Iowa at Minnesota, FOX; W. Kentucky at Auburn, SECN.

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ESPN2; Stanford at California, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Boise St. at Wyoming, CBSSN; Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN; Texas Tech at Iowa St., FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ABC; New Mexico St. at Missouri, ESPNU; Mississippi at Arkansas, SECN.

7 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest, ACCN; Southern Cal at UCLA, FOX.

8 p.m.: UAB at LSU, ESPN2; Colorado St. at Air Force, FS2; Colorado at Washington, PAC-12N.

8:45 p.m.: San Jose St. at Utah St., FS1.

9:30 p.m.: Fresno St. at Nevada, CBSSN; Utah at Oregon, ESPN.

10 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (tape delay), ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn St., BTN.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga., TGC.

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla., TGC.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Utah at Portland, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: New Jersey at Ottawa, NHLN.

3 p.m.: Calgary at Florida, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, NHLN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:55 a.m.: FASL: Manchester City at Everton, CBSSN.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP Finals Singles Semifinal, Tennis.

11:30 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal, Tennis.

2 p.m.: ATP Finals Singles Semifinal, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Iowa at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, WRNW (97.3 FM) and WOKY (920 AM).

6 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN (94.5 FM).