On The Air for Nov. 19

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar, ESPN2.

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 2, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar, ESPN2.

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C., ESPN2; Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C., ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro, St. Petersburg, Fla., CBSSN.

4 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C., ESPN2; Atlantic Sun/Metro Atlantic: Liberty vs. Iona, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: Jersey Mike's Classic: Weber St. vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla., CBSSN.

5 p.m.: Towson at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

5:30 p.m.: Hofstra at Maryland, FS1; Siena at Georgetown, FS2.

6 p.m.: Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2; Ohio at Kentucky, SECN.

6:30 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C., ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Lafayette at Duke, ACCN.

8 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Georgia, SECN.

9 p.m.: Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St., Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

11:30 p.m.: Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV, Semifinal, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Memphis at Houston, ESPN2; Air Force at Nevada, FS1; Arizona at Washington St., PAC-12N.

10:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at UNLV, CBSSN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Michigan at Purdue, BTN.

8 p.m.: Penn St. at Nebraska, BTN.

CURLING

5 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBCSN.

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga., TGC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla., TGC.

1 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

HORSE RACING

6:30 a.m.: The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain, FS2.

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: LA Lakers at Boston, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9:05 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix, ESPN.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

5 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

7 a.m.: ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis.

11:30 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

2 p.m.: ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Manitoba, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

TBD: Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C., ESPN (94.5).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

8 p.m.: Chicago at Denver, WSCR (670 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0