On The Air for Nov. 15

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: Stonehill at Providence, FS2.
5 p.m.: Appalachian St. at Louisville, ACCN.
5:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Georgetown, FS1.
6 p.m.: Binghamton at Maryland, BTN; Buffalo at UConn, CBSSN; Kentucky vs. Michigan St., Indianapolis, ESPN; Central Connecticut at St. John's, FS2; Washington St. at Prairie View A&M, PAC-12N; Winthrop at Auburn, SECN.
People are also reading…
7 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, ACCN.
7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Purdue, FS1.
8 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at Wisconsin, BTN; Memphis at Saint Louis, CBSSN; Fairfield at Xavier, FS2; San Diego St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.
8:30 p.m.: Duke vs. Kansas, Indianapolis, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Alabama at South Alabama, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: Dayton at UNLV, CBSSN; Vermont at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Ohio at Ball St., ESPN2; Bowling Green at Toledo, ESPNU.
INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.: Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Kelowna, B.C., NHLN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Memphis at New Orleans, TNT.
9 p.m.: Brooklyn at Sacramento, TNT.
NBA G-LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Grand Rapids, NBATV.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis.
11:30 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.
2 p.m.: ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis.
4:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Purdue, ESPN (94.5 FM).
8 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).