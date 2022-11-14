 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Nov. 15

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Stonehill at Providence, FS2.

5 p.m.: Appalachian St. at Louisville, ACCN.

5:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Georgetown, FS1.

6 p.m.: Binghamton at Maryland, BTN; Buffalo at UConn, CBSSN; Kentucky vs. Michigan St., Indianapolis, ESPN; Central Connecticut at St. John's, FS2; Washington St. at Prairie View A&M, PAC-12N; Winthrop at Auburn, SECN.

People are also reading…

7 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Purdue, FS1.

8 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at Wisconsin, BTN; Memphis at Saint Louis, CBSSN; Fairfield at Xavier, FS2; San Diego St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Duke vs. Kansas, Indianapolis, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Alabama at South Alabama, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Dayton at UNLV, CBSSN; Vermont at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Ohio at Ball St., ESPN2; Bowling Green at Toledo, ESPNU.

INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

9 p.m.: Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Kelowna, B.C., NHLN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Memphis at New Orleans, TNT.

9 p.m.: Brooklyn at Sacramento, TNT.

NBA G-LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Grand Rapids, NBATV.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis.

11:30 a.m.: ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

2 p.m.: ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis.

4:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Purdue, ESPN (94.5 FM).

8 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Nov. 13

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News