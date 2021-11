On The Air for Nov. 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, Bally Sports (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at Ohio State, BTN.

6 p.m.: Illinois at Marquette, FS1; Bryant at Clemson, Bally Sports; Penn State at UMass, CBSSN; Liberty at LSU, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Navy at Louisville, ACCN.

8 p.m.: Providence at Wisconsin, FS1; Oregon State at Tulsa, ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame, ACCN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Denver at Dallas, NBA TV.

9:30 p.m.: Chicago at LA Lakers, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: L.A. Rams at San Francisco, ESPN; L.A. Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, Tennis.

11:30 a.m.: ATP Finals, Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

2 p.m.: WTA Finals, ATP Finals Round Robin, Tennis.

5 p.m.: WTT, New York vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif., NBCSN.

7:30 p.m.: WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

8 p.m.: WTT, Orange County vs. Chicago, Indian Wells, Calif., NBCSN.

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP Finals, Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP Finals, Doubles Round Robin, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Illinois at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

8 p.m.: Providence at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9:30 p.m.: Chicago at LA Lakers, WSCR (670 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0