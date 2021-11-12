On The Air for Nov. 13

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 2, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPNEWS.

11 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBC.

1:25 p.m.: Formula 1: Sprint Race, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPNEWS.

2 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN.

BOXING

8 p.m.: Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis (Super Middleweights), Phoenix, SHO.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Coppin St. at UConn, FS2.

1 p.m.: Dartmouth at Georgetown, FS2.

3 p.m.: St. Peter's at St. John's, FS1.

5 p.m.: Cent. Michigan at DePaul, FS2.

7 p.m.: Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan, Washington, BTN; Troy at Butler, FS2.

9:30 p.m.: Texas at Gonzaga. ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Michigan at Penn St., ABC; UConn at Clemson, ACCN; Rutgers at Indiana, BTN; Bucknell at Army, CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Auburn, ESPN; Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2; UCF at SMU, ESPNU; Oklahoma at Baylor, FOX; West Virginia at Kansas St., FS1; New Mexico St. at Alabama, SECN.

1 p.m.: Utah at Arizona, PAC-12N.

2:30 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio St., ABC; Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Minnesota at Iowa, BTN; Georgia at Tennessee, CBS; UAB at Marshall, CBSSN; Miami at Florida St., ESPN; Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU; Maryland at Michigan St., FOX; South Carolina at Missouri, SECN.

4:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Air Force at Colorado St., CBSSN; Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPN; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2; Arizona St. at Washington, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC; NC State at Wake Forest, ACCN; Kansas at Texas, ESPNU; Arkansas at LSU, SECN.

7 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma St., FOX.

8 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N.

9:30 p.m.: Nevada at San Diego St., CBSSN; Washington St. at Oregon, ESPN; Jackson St. at Southern (Taped), ESPNU; Utah St. at San Jose St., FS1.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Port Aransas, Texas, FS1.

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, TGC.

6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped), TGC.

2 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

4 p.m.: Miami at Utah, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Boston at New Jersey, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Winnipeg, NHLN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7:30 a.m.: FASL: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Stockholm-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.

2 p.m.: WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Final, TENNIS.

7:30 p.m.: WTA Finals Round Robin, TENNIS.

9:30 p.m.: WTT: Orange County vs. New York, Indian Wells, Calif., NBCSN.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Sunday): ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.5 FM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0