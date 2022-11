On The Air for Nov. 13

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil, ABC.

1 p.m.: FIM World Superbikes: Round 11, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped), CNBC; NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif. (Taped), FS1.

3 p.m.: NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif., FS1.

CFL FOOTBALL

Noon: Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto, ESPN2.

3:30 p.m.: Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.: Colorado vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN; Asheville Championship: Harvard vs. Elon, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Asheville Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. E. Tennessee St., Championship, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia, ACCN; UNC-Asheville at Florida, SECN.

2 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Washington St., PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Ohio St. at Boston College, ACCN; W. Carolina at LSU, SECN.

4 p.m.: Stanford at Portland, ESPN2; Troy at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.: Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Georgetown, Championship, Boyds, Md., FS1.

11 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Rutgers, Championship, BTN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.: Syracuse at Boston College, ACCN.

3:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Ohio St., BTN.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, The MK John Wilson Trophy, Sheffield, England (Taped), NBC.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, TGC.

6:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at LA Lakers, NBATV.

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Iowa at Windy City, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.: Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, Munich, NFLN.

Noon: Regional Coverage: Denver at Tennessee, Jacksonville at Kansas City, Cleveland at Miami, Houston at NY Giants, CBS; Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Buffalo, Detroit at Chicago, New Orleans at Pittsburgh, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Las Vegas, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Dallas at Green Bay, Arizona at LA Rams, FOX.

7:15 p.m.: LA Chargers at San Francisco, NBC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Dallas at Philadelphia, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay, ESPN.

SAILING

6:30 p.m.: Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped), CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Sail GP: The Dubai Grand Prix, Day 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m.: Serie A: Inter Milan at Atalanta, CBSSN.

8 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, USA.

7:30 p.m.: USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio, Final, ESPN2.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Harrison, N.J., ESPN.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.: Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Next Gen ATP Finals Doubles Championship, TENNIS.

7 a.m.: Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship; All American Cup, TENNIS.

4:30 a.m. (Monday): ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS.

RADIOAMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Denver at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Detroit at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).

3:25 p.m.: Dallas at Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).