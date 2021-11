On The Air for Nov. 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 1, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPN2.

12:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, ESPNU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., Annapolis, Md., CBSSN.

5:30 p.m.: W. Michigan at Michigan St., BTN; Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU; Kent St. at Xavier, FS1; Cent. Arkansas at Butler, FS2.

6 p.m.: Army at Duke, ACCN; Robert Morris at Kentucky, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Indiana St. at Purdue, BTN; Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, CBSSN; Pittsburgh at West Virginia, ESPNU; New Hampshire at Marquette, FS2.

8 p.m.: Brown at North Carolina, ACCN; Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNEWS.

10 p.m.: Stanford at Santa Clara, CBSSN; SMU at Oregon, PAC-12N.

10:30 p.m.: Villanova at UCLA, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

3:30 p.m.: Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Wyoming at Boise St., FS1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Notre Dame, NBCSN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

9 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, TGC.

Noon (Saturday): Women's Amateur Asia Pacific: Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

4 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

4 p.m.: Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas), NBCSN.

8:30 p.m.: Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), Coppell, Texas, NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at The Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), Hollywood, Fla., SHO.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN, Bally.

9:05 p.m.: Chicago at Golden State, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, Rome, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, Cincinnati, ESPN2.

SWIMMING

Noon: ISL: Playoffs, CBSSN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS.

7:30 p.m.: WTA Finals Round Robin, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: UW-Green Bay at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).

7:30 p.m.: New Hampshire at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).

9 p.m.: Chicago at Golden State, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago, WGN &20 AM).

