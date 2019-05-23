TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy500 Carb Day, Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.
Noon: IndyCar: IndyLights, Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indy500 Carb Day, Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monaco, ESPN2.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FIA Formula E Championship: Berlin ePrix, Round 10, Germany, FS1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Third Round, BTN.
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Third Round, BTN.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
4 p.m.: D1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship: North Carolina vs. Boston College, Semifinal 1, ESPNEWS.
6:30 p.m.: D1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship: Northwestern vs. Maryland, Semifinal, 2, ESPNEWS.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.
4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: LSU at Minnesota, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma State at Florida State, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1; ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Washington, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: UCLA at James Madison, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Denmark, second round, Denmark, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, second round, Rochester, N.Y., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): European Tour: Made in Denmark, third round, Denmark, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Boston at Houston, MLB Network; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (Channel 9); Philadelphia at Milwaukee, FSWis.
SOCCER
10:50 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Qatar vs. Nigeria, Group D, FS2.
1:20 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Norway, Group C, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine vs. U.S., Group D, FS1.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM); Philadelphia at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
