TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.: ARCA Series, AnywhereIsPossible 200, at Long Pond, Pa., FS2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, Texas A&M vs. Duke, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament, regionals, Illinois vs. Clemson, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, Ohio State at Vanderbilt, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament, regionals, Stony Brook at LSU, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, Cincinnati at Oregon State, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: College World Series, Game 5, Arizona vs. UCLA, at Oklahoma City, Okla., ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: College World Series, Game 6, Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma or Alabama, at Oklahoma City, Okla., ESPN.

EXTREME SPORTS

10 p.m.: X Games, Day 1, Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination, at Shanghai, ESPNews.

Midnight (Saturday): X Games, Day 1, Women’s Skateboard Street Final, at Shanghai, ESPN2.

2 a.m. (Saturday): X Games, Day 1, Moto X Best Trick, at Shanghai, ESPN2.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): X Games, Day 1, BMX Street Final, at Shanghai, ESPN2.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European Tour, Belgian Knockout, day 2, at Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.

9 a.m.: European Tour, Belgian Knockout, day 2, at Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, first round, at Des Moines, Iowa, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, second round, at Dublin, Ohio, TGC; USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, second round, at Charleston, S.C., FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).

SOCCER

10:50 a.m.: FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup, Mali vs. France, at Gdynia, Poland, FS2.

6:30 p.m.: FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup, South Africa vs. Portugal, at Bielsko-Biala, Poland (tape delay), FS2.

8:30 p.m.: FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup, South Korea vs. Argentina, at Tychy, Poland (tape delay), FS2.

SWIMMING

6 p.m.: FINA Champions, Day 1 of the FINA Champions Series, at Indianapolis, NBCSN.

TENNIS

2 p.m.: French Open, men’s and women’s third round, at Paris, Tennis Channel.

4 a.m. (Saturday): French Open, men’s and women’s third round, at Paris, Tennis Channel.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

7:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

