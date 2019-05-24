TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
5:30 a.m.: FIA Formula E Championship, Berlin ePrix, Round 10, at Berlin, Germany, FS1.
7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, qualifying, ESPN2.
8:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300 qualifying, at Charlotte, N.C., FS1.
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, at Charlotte, N.C., FS1.
BOXING
5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Prelims, at Biloxi, Miss., FS2.
6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, junior middleweights Austin Trout (31-5) vs. Terrell Gausha (21-1), at Biloxi, Miss., FS1.
9 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing, Masayuki Ito (25-1-1) vs. Jamel Herring (19-2) in a WBO junior lightweight title bout, at Kissimmee, Fla., ESPN.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament, semifinal, at Omaha, Neb., BTN.
11 a.m.: Big South Tournament, championship, at Fayetteville, N.C., ESPNU.
1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament, semifinal, at Omaha, Neb., BTN.
5 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament, semifinal, at Omaha, Neb., BTN.
9 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament, semifinal, at Omaha, Neb., BTN.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, Virginia vs. Duke, semifinal, at Philadelphia, ESPN2.
1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Yale vs. Penn State, semifinal, at Philadelphia, ESPN2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma State at Florida State, Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN.
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Texas at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN.
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma vs. Northwestern, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN.
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Florida vs. Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN; Minnesota vs. LSU, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, UCLA vs. James Madison, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN; Arizona vs. Mississippi, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Washington vs. Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 2, ESPN2.
DIVING
11:30 a.m.: U.S. Nationals, men’s 3-meter springboard individual championships, at Indianapolis, NBCSN.
1 p.m.: U.S. Diving Championships, women’s 3m and men’s 10-meter finals, at Indianapolis, NBC.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf, Made in Denmark, third round, at Silkeborg, Denmark, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, at Fort Worth, Texas, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, at Fort Worth, Texas, CBS; Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, at final round, Rochester N.Y., NBC; LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship, third round, at Williamsburg, Va., TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour Golf, Made in Denmark, final round, at Silkeborg, Denmark, TGC.
HOCKEY
8 a.m.: IIHF World Championship, semifinal, Russia vs. Finland, at Bratislava, Slovakia, NHL Network.
Noon: IIHF World Championship, semifinal, Canada vs. Czech Republic, at Bratislava, Slovakia, NHL Network.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, ABC (Channel 7), MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, FSWis; Arizona at San Francisco, FS1.
6 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis, FOX.
9 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, Milwaukee at Toronto, Game 6, TNT.
RUGBY
7:30 a.m.: Premiership, Saracens vs. Gloucester, NBCSN.
5 p.m.: MLR, Austin Elite vs. Houston SaberCats, CBSSN.
SOCCER 8:20 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea, Group F, FS2.
10:50 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup, France vs. Saudi Arabia, Group E, FS2.
12:55 p.m.: German Cup, RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, Final, ESPNews.
1:20 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup, Argentina vs. South Africa, Group F, FS2.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle, ABC.
7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, CBSSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
6 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, Milwaukee at Toronto, Game 6,
