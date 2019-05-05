TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech, ESPNU.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: San Francisco at Cincinnati, MLB Network.
6:30 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at St. Louis, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Milwaukee at Boston, Eastern Semifinals, Game 4, TNT.
8:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Western Semifinals, Game 4, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at Columbus, East 2nd Round, Game 6, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at Colorado, West 2nd Round, Game 6, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WGN (720 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Milwaukee at Boston, Eastern Semifinals, Game 4, WTMJ (620 AM).
