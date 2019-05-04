TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech: Sports Car Championship, Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN.
1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Gander RV 400, Dover, Del., FS1.
5 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga., FS1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: Florida at Georgia, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU.
2:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at LSU, ESPN2.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
9:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Southern Cal, Semifinals, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. TBD, Championship, ESPN2.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
11 a.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Army vs. Lehigh, Championship, CBSSN; Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Penn, Championship, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Specials, ESPNU.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
11 a.m.: Big 10 Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, BTN.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland, BTN.
3 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN.
4 p.m.: UC Davis at Long Beach State, ESPNU.
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, Charlotte, N.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, Charlotte, N.C., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, final round, Houston, Texas, TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, final round, Daly City, Calif., TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Minnesota at NY Yankees, MLB Network.
1 p.m.: NY Mets at Milwaukee, FSWis.
3 p.m.: Houston vs. LA Angels, Mexico, ESPN.
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Toronto at Philadelphia, Eastern Semifinals, Game 4, ABC.
6 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Denver at Portland, Western Semifinals, Game 4, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: St. Louis at Dallas, West 2nd Round, Game 6, NBC.
RUGBY
4 p.m.: MLR: Houston SaberCats vs. Rugby United New York, CBSSN.
SOCCER
6:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Schalke 04, FS1.
7:55 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta at Lazio, ESPNEWS; Premier League: Manchester United at Huddersfield Town, NBCSN.
8 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Chelsea, CNBC.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at SC Freiburg, FS1.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Bayer Leverkusen, FS2.
8 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United at Sporting KC, FS1.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: NY Mets at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
