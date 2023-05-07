TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change.
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.: The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala., TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, BSWis; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4, TNT.
9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, ESPN.
7:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.: English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall, ESPN2.
9 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham, USA.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA.
2 p.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest, USA.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4, ESPN (94.5 FM).