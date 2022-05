On The Air for May 8

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN.

9:35 a.m.: W Series: Race 2, Miami, ESPN2.

10 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy, CBSSN.

1 p.m.: Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, ABC.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1.

BOWLING

Noon: PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, Lake Wales, Fla., FOX.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Georgia, SECN.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

8 p.m.: NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Selection Show, ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Army at Boston U., Championship, Boston, CBSSN; Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Yale, Championship, Providence, R.I., ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, Piscataway, N.J., BTN.

COLLEGE SOFTALL

11 a.m.: Florida St. at NC State, ACCN; Kentucky at South Carolina, SECN.

1 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame, ACCN; Missouri at Alabama, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Illinois, BTN.

2 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

3:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich., ESPNU.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

1 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston, NBC.

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, BSWis.

1 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota, MLBN.

4 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:40 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

11:30 a.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4, ESPN.

3:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4, TBS.

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, TBS.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, TBS.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

Noon: European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (Taped), CNBC.

2 p.m.: European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (Taped), CNBC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, USA.

1:45 p.m.: Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, FS1.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 a.m.: FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea, CNBC.

Midnight (Monday): CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS.

11:30 a.m.: Madrid-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Monday): Rome-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): Rome-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., NBC.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10:30 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston, WMVP (1000 AM).

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.

