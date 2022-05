On The Air for May 7

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane, FS1; AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon, FS2.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Carlton, FS2.

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1.

11:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, ESPNEWS.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1.

2:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City, CNBC.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Purdue at Iowa, BTN.

1 p.m.: Florida St. at Boston College, ACCN; North Carolina at NC State, ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn, SECN.

6:30 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi St., ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: LSU at Alabama, SECN.

8 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPN2.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

9 a.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., ESPNU.

11 a.m.: Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN2; America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt., ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, College Park, Md., BTN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore, CBSSN; Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver, FS2.

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Southern Cal, Championship, Tempe, Ariz., PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C., ACCN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10:30 a.m.: Auburn at Tennessee, SECN.

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke, ACCN.

12:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Georgia, SECN.

2 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN.

2:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN.

4 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska, BTN; Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU; Oregon at Stanford, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles, ESPN2.

FISHING

8 a.m.: Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, CBSSN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., TGC.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

11 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., USA.

1:30 p.m.: The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBC.

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

9:30 p.m.: NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego, ESPNU.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (11:30 a.m.), MLBN.

1:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: Detroit at Houston, FS1.

6 p.m.: St. Louis at San Francisco, FS1.

6:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, BSWis.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3, ABC.

7:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3, ABC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3, ESPN.

3:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3, TNT.

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3, TNT.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: MLR: Old Glory DC at New England, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic, CBSSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC.

1:45 p.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, USA.

8 p.m.: Liga MX Qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon: NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final, CBS.

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Sunday): Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS.

USFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Connecticut at New York, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas, CBSSN.

RADIO

