On The Air for May 6

FRIDAY

Baseball — Horlick at Park, Horlick Field,4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Case,4:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove,4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford,4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot, 4:45 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, 7 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Douglas Park; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at New Berlin West Tournament, 4 p.m.; Park at Cudahy, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Case, 5 p.m.; Milwaukee Pius XI at Burlington, Bushnell Park, 6:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Mequon Homestead, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Milwaukee Audubon, Pulaski Stadium, 7 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Martin Luther Invitational, Greendale, 3 p.m.; Case, Horlick (girls), Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Demon Invitational, Burlington, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Park at Greendale Invitational, Morningstar G.C., Waukesha, 8 a.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Pacer invitational, Brighton Dale Links, 9 a.m.; Horlick at Beloit Invitational, Krueger Haskell G.C., noon.

Boys tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational (dual meet format), multiple sites, 4 p.m.

