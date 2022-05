On The Air for May 6

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle, FS2.

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane, FS1; AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon, FS2.

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1.

4:25 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi St., SECN.

9:30 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, ESPNU.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.. ESPNU.

10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPNU.

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPNU.

Noon: NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, First Round, Second Round, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPNU.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPNU.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPNU.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala., ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal, CBSSN.

5 p.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal, Boston, CBSSN.

7:30 p.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal, Providence, R.I., ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J., BTN.

7 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J., BTN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame, ACCN; Northwestern at Minnesota, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Auburn at Tennessee, SECN.

6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., TGC.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

Noon: Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., USA.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights), Paris, SHO.

8 p.m.: PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Arlington, Texas, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, MLB.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:10 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3, TNT.

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3, TBS.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3, TNT.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3, TBS.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

3 a.m.: NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

1 p.m.: Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

USFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Chicago, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:10 p.m.: Union Grove at Westosha Central, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/westoshaatuniongrovebaseball5-6-2022 or on the Mixlr app (click on Listen and enter DGSports in the search box).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0