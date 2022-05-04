 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for May 5

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle, FS2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky, SECN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, Semifinal, BTN; Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Washington, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, College Park, Md., BTN.

7:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Marquette at Georgetown, Semifinal, CBSSN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz., PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPN.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, MLBN, BSWis.

5:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Cleveland (5 p.m.), MLBN.

8:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Seattle, MLBN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 2, TNT.

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 2, TBS.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 2, TNT.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 2, TBS.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

3 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

