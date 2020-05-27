On The Air For May 30

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
3 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, FS2
5:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2
HORSE RACING
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2
1:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS1
3 p.m.: Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.: KT at Kiwoom, ESPN
11:55 p.m.: Lotte at Doosan, ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
8 p.m.: UFC Fight Night 38: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns (Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Canberra at Melbourne, FS1
1 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: Newcastle at Penrith, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Schalke 04, FS1; Bundesliga: Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg, FS2
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Bayern Munich, FS1
