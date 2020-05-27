On The Air For May 28

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: Red Bull Homestretch, ESPN2.
HORSE RACING
Noon: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Samsung at Lotte, ESPN2.
4:25 a.m. (Friday): KT at Kiwoom, ESPN2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: NBA 2K League, ESPN2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!