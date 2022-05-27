On The Air for May 28

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Final, Kigali, Rwanda, ESPNEWS.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast, FS1.

Midnight (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Carlton at Collingwood, FS2.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide, FS1.

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, ESPN2.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, ESPN2.

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

11 a.m.: Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C., ESPNU; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Game 1, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Noon: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

2:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Game 2, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

3:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

4 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., ACCN.

5 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), BTN.

6:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary), PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), BTN.

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary), PAC-12N.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn., ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn., ESPN2.

COLLEGE RUGBY

1 p.m.: Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals, New Orleans, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va., ESPN.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla., ESPN.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss., ESPNU.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif., ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles, ESPN2.

10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz., ESPN2.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., NBC.

4:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA America's Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Semifinal, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

10 a.m.: World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Baltimore at Boston (Game 1), MLBN.

1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, BSWis.

3 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit, FS1.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, FOX.

9 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle, MLBN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6, ESPN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: European Champions Cup: Leinster vs. Stade, Final, Marseille, France (Taped), CBNC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France, CBS.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris, NBC.

4 a.m. (Sunday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Sunday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.: World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore., CNBC.

3:30 p.m.: World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore., NBC.

USFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., USA.

8 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Las Vegas at Chicago, ABC.

6 p.m.: Washington at Connecticut, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WSCR (670 AM) and WMVP (1000 AM).

