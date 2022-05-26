On The Air for May 27

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
11 a.m.: Zamalek vs. F.A.P, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda, NBATV.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, FS2.
4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast, FS1.
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, ESPN2.
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, ESPN2.
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.
5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.
1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.
3 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.
5 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.
6:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.
8:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.
9 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore, ESPNU.
4:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore, ESPNU.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.
5:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark., ESPN2.
7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla., ESPN2.
9:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC.
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6, TNT.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
4:50 a.m.: NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Orlando, CBSSN.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Saturday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Saturday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).