On The Air for May 27

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Zamalek vs. F.A.P, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda, NBATV.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, FS2.

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast, FS1.

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, ESPN2.

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, ESPN2.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.

5 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

3 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

5 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

6:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

8:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore, ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark., ESPN2.

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla., ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6, TNT.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:50 a.m.: NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Orlando, CBSSN.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Saturday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Saturday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

