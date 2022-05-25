 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for May 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

9:30 a.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

2:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas, ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

5 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

6:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

7:30 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Winners-Bracket, Arlington, Texas, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas at Arkansas, Arkansas Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Clemson at Oklahoma St., Oklahoma State Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 2, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, TGC.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: World Championship: Sweden vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship: Switzerland vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, Helsinki, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN.

5:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Atlanta (6 p.m.), MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.

8:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Texas at Oakland, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: Western Conference Final: Dallas at Golden State, Game 5, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 5, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Calgary, Game 5, ESPN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:50 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

