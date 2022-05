On The Air for May 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Petro de Luanda vs. FAP, NBATV.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Iowa, First Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN; Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Arlington, Texas, ESPNU.

9:30 a.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Rutgers, First Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

2:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Stanford, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

4:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

5 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Maryland, First Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

6:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Oregon St., First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

8 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN.

9 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Illinois, First Round, Omaha, Neb., BTN.

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. UCLA, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 1, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Colorado at Pittsburgh, MLBN.

2:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Washington (3 p.m.), MLBN.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, FSWis.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN.

9:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR Boston at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:40 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 5, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, Game 5, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:55 p.m.: Canadian Championship: Forge FC at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal, FS2.

8 p.m.: Canadian Championship: Vancouver at Cavalry FC, Quarterfinal, FS2.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WTMJ (620 AM).

5:40 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

