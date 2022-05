On The Air for May 21

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

6:30 a.m.: Petro de Luanda vs. AS Sale, NBATV.

11 a.m.: REG vs. FAP, NBATV.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Adelaide, FS2.

2 a.m. (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle, FS1.

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, ESPNU.

7:35 a.m.: W Series: Round 2, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, ESPNEWS.

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN2.

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1.

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1.

9 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (Taped), FS2.

BOXING

7 p.m.: WBO Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN.

9 p.m.: WBC Championship Main Card: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu (Super-Middleweights), Glendale, Ariz., SHO.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Virginia at Louisville, ACCN.

Noon: Maryland at Purdue, BTN.

1 p.m.: LSU at Vanderbilt, SECN.

2 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan, BTN.

8 p.m.: Indiana at Iowa, ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Rutgers vs. Penn, Quarterfinal, Hempstead, N.Y., ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Yale, Quarterfinal, Hempstead, N.Y., ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, SECN.

Noon: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ACCN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ACCN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPNU; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, SECN.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ACCN; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, ESPN2.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, FS1.

GOLF

8 a.m.: PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), ESPN.

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN.

Noon: PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., CBS.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

1 p.m.: The Preakness Stakes: Early Races, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, CNBC.

3 p.m.: The 147th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBC.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

2:30 p.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland (Taped), NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, MLBN.

3 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco, FS1.

8 p.m.: Oakland at LA Angels, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 3, ABC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 3, TNT.

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR: World Finals, Round 6, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: MLR: New Orleans at San Diego, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:45 p.m.: The German Cup: SC Freiburg vs. Rb Leipzig, Final, Berlin, ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC, FOX.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Sunday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Sunday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.: World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Birmingham, England, CNBC.

USFL FOOTBALL

Noon: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala., NBC.

6:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., NBC.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas, ABC.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, WMVP (1000 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Washington at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

