On The Air for May 20

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
FRIDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, BHS; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Waterford at Wilmot;Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson.
Softball — Waukesha North at Horlick, Douglas Park, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 1 p.m.; Union Grove, Brown Deer at East Troy triangular, 2 p.m.