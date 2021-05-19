On The Air for May 20

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, ESPN2.
7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, ESPNU.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Miami at Louisville, ACCN.
6 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M, ESPNU; Florida at Arkansas, SECN.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: NCAA National Championships, Men's Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4, TENNIS.
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., ESPN.
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, First Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: NY Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.
4 p.m.: Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (6 p.m.), MLBN.
9:30 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
5:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 3, USA.
6 p.m.: Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 3, NBCSN.
6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 1, NHLN.
8:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 3, NBCSN.
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Aviators, Indianapolis, FS1.
9 p.m.: North Division: Alphas vs. Linemen, Indianapolis, FS1.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Friday): Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Friday): Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).