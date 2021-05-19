 Skip to main content
On The Air for May 20
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, ESPN2.

7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, ESPNU.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Miami at Louisville, ACCN.

6 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M, ESPNU; Florida at Arkansas, SECN.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.: NCAA National Championships, Men's Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4, TENNIS.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., ESPN.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, First Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: NY Yankees at Texas OR Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLBN.

4 p.m.: Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (6 p.m.), MLBN.

9:30 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

5:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 3, USA.

6 p.m.: Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 3, NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 1, NHLN.

8:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 3, NBCSN.

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Aviators, Indianapolis, FS1.

9 p.m.: North Division: Alphas vs. Linemen, Indianapolis, FS1.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Friday): Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Washington at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

