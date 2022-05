On The Air for May 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped), FS1.

1 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, USA.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.

3 p.m.: MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France (Taped), CNBC.

5:30 p.m.: NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped), FS1.

7 p.m.: Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Berlin (Taped), CBSSN.

10 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped), CBSSN.

11 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped), CBSSN.

BOWLING

1 p.m.: PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla., FOX.

5 p.m.: PWBA: The Rockford Open Finals, Rockford, Ill., CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACCN; Miami at Florida St., ESPN2.

Noon: Penn St. at Ohio St., BTN; Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SECN.

2 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia, ACCN; Nebraska at Illinois, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn, SECN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at Cornell, First Round, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Rutgers, First Round, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Georgetown, First Round, ESPNU.

COLLEGE ROWING

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Championships: First Part, Lowell, Ore., PAC-12N.

11:50 a.m.: Pac-12 Championships: Second Part, Lowell, Ore., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE RUGBY

1 p.m.: The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga., CNBC.

3 p.m.: The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga., NBC.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: NCAA Selection Show, ESPN2.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Outdoor Track & Field Championship: Day 3, Durham, N.C. (Taped), ACCN.

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships: Finals, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., CBS; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, BSWis; Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Mets, MLBN.

3:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, MLBN.

6 p.m.: San Francisco at St. Louis, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7, ABC.

7 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 7, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 7, TBS.

8:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 7, ESPN2.

RODEO

2 p.m.: PBR: World Finals, Round 3, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

8:30 p.m.: MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego, FS1.

SAILING

8:30 p.m.: SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur, USA.

8 a.m.: Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Brentford at Everton, USA.

11 a.m.: Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, CBSSN.

12:30 p.m.: MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC, ESPN.

3 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC, ESPN.

8 p.m.: USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC, ESPN2.

SWIMMING

2 p.m.: The U.S. National Championships: From Richmond, Va., NBC.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS.

3 a.m. (Monday): Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying, TENNIS.

USFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala., NBC.

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, ESPN (540 AM).

1:10 p.m.: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

3:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 7, WTMJ (620 AM).

