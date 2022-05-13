On The Air for May 14

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney
Midnight (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.
1 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.
2:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC.
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS2.
5 p.m.: Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 8, Berlin (Taped), CBSSN.
7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.
9:30 p.m.: NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped), FS1.
BOXING
8 p.m.: WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif., SHO.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina, SECN.
Noon: Louisville at Virginia Tech, ACCN.
2 p.m.: Mississippi at LSU, SECN.
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACCN; Minnesota at Indiana, BTN.
6 p.m.: Miami at Florida St., ACCN.
8:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Arizona (Joined in Progress), PAC-12N.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Princeton, First Round, ESPNU.
1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Penn, First Round, ESPNU.
4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph's at Yale, First Round, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Brown, First Round, ESPNU.
COLLEGE RUGBY
1 p.m.: The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga., CNBC.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.: American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN2.
11 a.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Rosemont, Ill., FS2.
Noon: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, East Lansing, Mich., BTN; Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Denton, Texas, CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh, ESPN.
1:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Rosemont, Ill. (If Necessary), FS2.
2 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, ESPN2.
4 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla., ESPN2.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships: Men's Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N.
5 p.m.: Southeastern Outdoor Track And Field Championships: From Oxford, Miss., SECN.
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships: Men's and Women's Steeplechase, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., TGC.
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., TGC.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
8 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.
8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Italy, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.
Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.
4 a.m. (Sunday): World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN.
9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta, FS1.
5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Florida, FSWis.
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, MLBN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
3:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7, ESPN.
6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7, TNT.
9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7, ESPN.
RODEO
7 p.m.: PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: MLR: Dallas at Toronto, FS2.
SAILING
3:30 p.m.: SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped), CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:15 a.m.: SPFL: Motherwell at Celtic, CBSSN.
8 a.m.: Bundesliga: Rb Leipzig at Dsc Arminia Bielefeld, ESPN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS.
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar (Taped), CNBC.
USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle, ABC.
7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Florida, WTMJ (620 AM).
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR (670 AM).