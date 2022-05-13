 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for May 14

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney

Midnight (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.

1 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.

People are also reading…

2:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS2.

5 p.m.: Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 8, Berlin (Taped), CBSSN.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.

9:30 p.m.: NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped), FS1.

BOXING

8 p.m.: WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif., SHO.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina, SECN.

Noon: Louisville at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

2 p.m.: Mississippi at LSU, SECN.

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACCN; Minnesota at Indiana, BTN.

6 p.m.: Miami at Florida St., ACCN.

8:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Arizona (Joined in Progress), PAC-12N.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Princeton, First Round, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Penn, First Round, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph's at Yale, First Round, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Brown, First Round, ESPNU.

COLLEGE RUGBY

1 p.m.: The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga., CNBC.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN2.

11 a.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Rosemont, Ill., FS2.

Noon: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, East Lansing, Mich., BTN; Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Denton, Texas, CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh, ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Rosemont, Ill. (If Necessary), FS2.

2 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla., ESPN2.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships: Men's Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Southeastern Outdoor Track And Field Championships: From Oxford, Miss., SECN.

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships: Men's and Women's Steeplechase, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., TGC.

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., TGC.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

8 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Italy, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

4 a.m. (Sunday): World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN.

9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta, FS1.

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Florida, FSWis.

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, MLBN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7, TNT.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7, ESPN.

RODEO

7 p.m.: PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: MLR: Dallas at Toronto, FS2.

SAILING

3:30 p.m.: SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:15 a.m.: SPFL: Motherwell at Celtic, CBSSN.

8 a.m.: Bundesliga: Rb Leipzig at Dsc Arminia Bielefeld, ESPN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar (Taped), CNBC.

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.:  Phoenix at Seattle, ABC.

7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Florida, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR (670 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for May 7

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for May 12

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for May 13

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News