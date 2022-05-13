On The Air for May 14

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney

Midnight (Sunday): AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.

1 p.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS2.

5 p.m.: Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 8, Berlin (Taped), CBSSN.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.

9:30 p.m.: NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped), FS1.

BOXING

8 p.m.: WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif., SHO.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina, SECN.

Noon: Louisville at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

2 p.m.: Mississippi at LSU, SECN.

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACCN; Minnesota at Indiana, BTN.

6 p.m.: Miami at Florida St., ACCN.

8:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Arizona (Joined in Progress), PAC-12N.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Princeton, First Round, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Penn, First Round, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph's at Yale, First Round, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Brown, First Round, ESPNU.

COLLEGE RUGBY

1 p.m.: The Division IA Women's and Men's National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga., CNBC.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN2.

11 a.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Rosemont, Ill., FS2.

Noon: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, East Lansing, Mich., BTN; Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Denton, Texas, CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh, ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Rosemont, Ill. (If Necessary), FS2.

2 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla., ESPN2.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships: Men's Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Southeastern Outdoor Track And Field Championships: From Oxford, Miss., SECN.

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Championships: Men's and Women's Steeplechase, Eugene, Ore., PAC-12N.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., TGC.

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., TGC.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

8 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

8 a.m.: World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Italy, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

4 a.m. (Sunday): World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki, NHLN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN.

9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta, FS1.

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Florida, FSWis.

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, MLBN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

3:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7, TNT.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7, ESPN.

RODEO

7 p.m.: PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: MLR: Dallas at Toronto, FS2.

SAILING

3:30 p.m.: SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:15 a.m.: SPFL: Motherwell at Celtic, CBSSN.

8 a.m.: Bundesliga: Rb Leipzig at Dsc Arminia Bielefeld, ESPN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar (Taped), CNBC.

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., FOX.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle, ABC.

7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Florida, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR (670 AM).

