On The Air for May 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Georgia at Tennessee, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Pacific at BYU, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh, ACCN; Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich., BTN.

11 a.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla., SECN.

Noon: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Iowa St., First Round, Oklahoma City, ESPNU.

12:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh, ACCN; Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich., BTN.

1:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla., SECN.

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich., BTN.

4 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh, ACCN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla., SECN.

6 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, East Lansing, Mich., BTN.

6:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh, ACCN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Gainesville, Fla., SECN.

7 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona, PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.

9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J., TGC.

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Regional Coverage: Houston at Minnesota OR NY Mets at Washington, MLBN.

7 p.m.: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.

11 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:10 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 6, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 6, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: 2022 NFL Schedule Release, ESPN2, FS1, NFLN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 6, TNT.

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6, TBS.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 6, TNT.

9 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6, TBS.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:45 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, USA.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Friday): Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.: ATL: The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, Ponce, Puerto Rico, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0