On The Air for May 11

TELEVISION

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Liberty at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Penn St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., BTN.

11 a.m.: Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., SECN.

Noon: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville, First Round, Pittsburgh, ACCN.

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio St., First Round, East Lansing, Mich., BTN.

1:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., SECN.

2:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Georgia Tech, First Round, Pittsburgh, ACCN.

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., BTN.

4 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., SECN.

6 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, East Lansing, Mich., BTN.

6:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Gainesville, Fla., SECN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM), BSWis; Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh, MLBN.

2:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR Colorado at San Francisco, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at LA Angels, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 5, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 5, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 5, ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 5, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: The Italian Cup: Juventus vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome, CBSSN.

2:15 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton, USA.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Thursday): Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: New York at Chicago, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 5, WTMJ (620 AM).

