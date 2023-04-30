TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas, SECN.
GOLF
3 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M., TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN.
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Houston, FS1.
10 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1, TNT.
9 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 2, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 7, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, USA.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.