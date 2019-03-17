Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOWLING

7 p.m.: PBA Bowling: WSOB PBA, Cheetah Championship, Allen Park, Mich., FS1.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: NCAA Women's Selection Special, ESPN.

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's Selection Special, ESPNU.

WOMEN'S CURLING

1 p.m.: World Women's Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Denmark, NBCSN.

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

11 a.m.: FIG World Cup: apparatus finals, Azerbaijan (taped), NBCSN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Golden State at San Antonio, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Indiana at Portland, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Chicago, NHL.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments