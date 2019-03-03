Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL  

6 p.m.: Virginia at Syracuse, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN; Kansas State at TCU, ESPN2; Prairie View A&M at Alabama State, ESPNU.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: UConn at South Florida, ESPN2; Baylor at West Virginia, FS1.

7 p.m.: Central Florida at Houston, CBSSN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn, NBA.

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: LA Clippers at LA Lakers, NBA.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8 a.m.: NFL Combine: defensive backs, Indianapolis, Ind., NFL.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Edmonton at Buffalo, NHL.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix, WTMJ (620 AM).

