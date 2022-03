On The Air for March 9

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: George Mason at Wake Forest, ACCN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida St., Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Arizona St., First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

3:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, First Round, New York, FS1.

4:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Oregon, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Northwestern, First Round, Indianapolis, BTN; Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Missouri, First Round, SECN.

6 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2; Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Kansas St., First Round, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU; Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John's, First Round, New York, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Colgate, Championship, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Penn St., First Round, Indianapolis, BTN.

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, First Round, New York, FS1.

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas, PAC-12N

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: Norfolk St. at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

GOLF

Midnight (Thursday): LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit, NBCSCH.

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, BSWIs; Phoenix at Miami, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Portland at Utah, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Washington at Edmonton, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Montreal at Vancouver, TNT.

PARALYMPICS

11 a.m.: Para Cross-Country Skiing (Men's & Women's Free Sprint Finals) (tape delay), USA.

8 p.m.: Men's Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom) (tape delay), USA.

9 p.m.: Wheelchair Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden (tape delay), USA.

10 p.m.: Paralympic Coverage (tape delay), USA.

Midnight (Thursday): Men's Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom), USA.

1:30 a.m. (Thursday): Paralympic Coverage (tape delay), USA.

SOCCER

1 p.m.: CONMEBOL Women's U-17 Group Stage: Chile vs. Peru, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, FS2.

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, Round of 16 Leg 2, CBS.

3:30 p.m.: CONMEBOL Women's U-17 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, FS2.

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: UNAM at New England, Quarterfinal Leg 1, FS2.

9 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: CF Montréal at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 1, FS2.

TENNIS

Noon: BNP Paribas Open-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.: Iowa at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit, WSCR (670 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

