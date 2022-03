On The Air for March 6

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: REG (Rwanda) vs. AS Salé (Morocco), Senegal, NBATV.

11:30 a.m.: US Monastir (Tunisia) vs. CFV - Beira (Mozambique), Senegal, NBATV.

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Iowa at Chicago, NHLN.

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Qatar, Losail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar (Taped), CNBC.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FOX.

9 p.m.: GT America: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped), CBSSN.

11:30 p.m.: FIM: The MX2, Mantova, Italy (Taped), CBSSN.

12:30 a.m. (Monday): FIM: The MXGP, Mantova, Italy (Taped), CBSSN.

BOWLING

11 a.m.: WSOB PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis., FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Florida at Miami, ACCN.

2 p.m.: South Carolina at Clemson, ACCN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Penn St. at Rutgers, BTN; Houston at Memphis, CBS; Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio St., FOX.

1 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN; Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, St. Louis, CBS; Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Colgate, Semifinal, CBSSN; UCF at Tulsa, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Boston U. at Navy, Semifinal, CBSSN; Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan St., CBS.

5:30 p.m.: Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN; Iowa at Illinois, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN.

1 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn., ESPN; Atlantic 10: TBD, Championship, Wilmington, Del., ESPN2.

2 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1.

3 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis, ESPN2.

4:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1.

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Stanford, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: Big South Tournament: TBD, Charlotte, N.C., ESPNU.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.: California at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Michigan, Quarterfinal Game 3 (If Necessary), FS2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: NCAA Ice Hockey Selection Special, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Utah at Jacksonville, CBSSN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Northwestern at North Carolina, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon: Louisiana Tech at LSU, SECN.

2 p.m.: UMKC at Arkansas, SECN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Championship, Lincoln, Neb., BTN.

6 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, Charlottesville, Va., ACCN.

7 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Tempe, Ariz., PAC-12N.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C., FS1.

GOLF

3:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, TGC; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., NBC.

3:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Noon: Brooklyn at Boston, ABC.

2:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee, ABC.

6:45 p.m.: Toronto at Cleveland, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: New York at LA Clippers, ESPN.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Lakeland, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

1 p.m.: NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Backs, Indianapolis, NFLN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota, TNT.

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago, NHLN.

PARALYMPICS

11 a.m.: Daytime: Paralympics Coverage (Taped), NBC.

8 p.m.: Men's Para Cross-Country Skiing (20km Race), USA.

10 p.m.: Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Quarterfinals) (Taped), USA.

10:40 p.m.: Para Snowboarding (Snowboard Cross Finals) (Taped), USA.

Midnight (Monday): Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Vision Impaired & Standing) (Taped), USA.

RODEO

7 p.m.: PBR: The Global Cup, Championship Round, Arlington, Texas (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic FC at Livingston, CBSSN.

8 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, USA.

11 a.m.: Serie A: Spezia at Juventus, CBSSN.

3 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC, ESPN.

9 p.m.: MLS: Portland at LA FC, FS1; Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tijuana, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 a.m.: FASL: Birmingham City at Arsenal, CNBC.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Lyon-WTA Final, TENNIS.

4:30 p.m.: Monterrey-WTA Final, TENNIS.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

5 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0