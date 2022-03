On The Air for March 5

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Alabama at LSU, CBS; Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN; Virginia at Louisville, ESPN2; Villanova at Butler, FOX.

11:30 a.m.: Davidson at Dayton, USA.

Noon: Miami at Syracuse, ESPNU; South Carolina at Auburn, SECN.

1 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida, CBS; Indiana at Purdue, ESPN; NC State at Florida St., ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ESPNEWS; Seton Hall at Creighton, FOX; Rhode Island at St. Joseph's, USA.

2 p.m.: East Carolina at Wichita St., ESPNU; Stanford at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

2:30 p.m.: Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis, CBSSN; Georgia at Missouri, SECN.

3 p.m.: Oregon at Washington St., CBS; Texas at Kansas, ESPN; VCU at Saint Louis, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: DePaul at UConn, FOX; California at Arizona, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (Alternate Broadcast), ACCN; Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis, CBSSN; North Carolina at Duke, ESPN; Iowa St. at Baylor, ESPN2; Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SECN.

6 p.m.: Georgetown at Xavier, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

7:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Colorado St., CBSSN; Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind., ESPN2; Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SECN.

8 p.m.: St. John's at Marquette, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: Colorado at Utah, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at Nevada, CBSSN; West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. San Francisco, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

10 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico, FS1.

11:30 p.m.: West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1.

1:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2.

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis, BTN.

5 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis, BTN.

6 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2.

8:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, TGC; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., NBC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, TGC.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, TGC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC 272, Prelims, Las Vegas, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at LA Lakers, ABC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia, ABC.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City, USA.

8 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich, ESPN2.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool, NBC.

6:30 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, FOX.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: Texas at Kansas, ESPN (94.5 FM).

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke, WRNW (97.3).

8 p.m.: St. John's at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia, WGN (720 AM).

