On The Air for March 4

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1.

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1.

8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1,

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: California at Florida St., ACCN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent St., ESPN.

5:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at Toledo, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Richmond at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Utah St. at San Jose St., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN.

Noon: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., SECN.

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN.

2 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., SECN.

5:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN.

6 p.m.: Penn at Princeton, ESPNEWS; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., SECN.

8 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn., SECN.

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: Michigan at Oklahoma, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Michigan, Quarterfinal Game 1, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson, ACCN.

GOLF

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, TGC.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, BSWis & ESPN.

9 p.m.: New York at Phoenix, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis, NFLN.

PARALYMPICS

8 p.m.: Para Biathlon (Men's & Women's 6km Sitting), USA.

9:10 p.m.: Para Alpine Skiing (Men's & Women's Downhill), USA.

10:05 p.m.: Women's Para Biathlon (6km Standing), USA.

11:05 p.m.: Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. Canada), USA.

MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY

9:30 p.m.: NOLA at Seattle, FS2.

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.: Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

3 p.m.: Davis Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Colombia; Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM) & WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

6:40 p.m.: WIAA Division 3 Regional Semifinal, Whitewater at St. Catherine's, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/boysregionalsemi-finalgame3-4-22 or on the Mixlr app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0