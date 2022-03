On The Air for March 3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Michigan St. at Ohio St., ESPN; Temple at Houston, ESPN2; Cincinnati at SMU, ESPNU; Penn St. at Illinois, FS1.

8 p.m.: Rice at UTEP, CBSSN; Stanford at Arizona, ESPN2; Memphis at South Florida, ESPNU; Iowa at Michigan, FS1.

10 p.m.: Fresno St. at San Diego St., CBSSN; UC Riverside at CS Fullerton, ESPNU; Oregon St. at Washington St., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN.

Noon: Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN.

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN.

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN.

4:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

5:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN.

6 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN.

8 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, First Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN.

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Washington St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

GOLF

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, TGC.

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., TGC.

8:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, TGC.

4 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Memphis at Boston, TNT.

9 p.m.: LA Lakers at LA Clippers, TNT.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends, Indianapolis, NFLN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Boston at Vegas, ESPN.

PARALYMPICS

5:30 a.m. (Friday): The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing, USA.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:20 p.m.: Copa Do Brasil: Globo vs. Internacional, First Round, Ceará-Mirim, Brazil, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12:50 p.m.: CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Peru vs. Colombia, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, FS2.

3:20 p.m.: CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Uruguay, Group A, Montevideo, Uruguay, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

11:30 a.m.: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5:45 a.m. (Friday): Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

