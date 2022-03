On The Air for March 18

TELEVISION

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville, ACCN; Mississippi St. at Georgia, SECN.

8 p.m.: Washington St. at Washington, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11:15 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Loyola of Chicago vs. Ohio St., First Round, Pittsburgh, CBS.

11:40 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Jacksonville St. vs. Auburn, First Round, Greenville, S.C., TRU.

12:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Montana St. vs. Texas Tech, First Round, San Diego, TNT.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Yale vs. Purdue, First Round, Milwaukee, TBS.

1:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Delaware vs. Villanova, First Round, Pittsburgh, CBS.

2:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Greenville, S.C., TRU.

3:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, First Round, San Diego, TNT.

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Texas, First Round, Milwaukee, TBS.

5:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga vs. Illinois, First Round, Pittsburgh, TNT.

6:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Duke, First Round, Greenville, S.C., CBS.

6:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Iowa St. vs. LSU, First Round, Milwaukee, TBS.

6:27 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Wright St. vs. Arizona, First Round, San Diego, TRU.

8:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UAB vs. Houston, First Round, Pittsburgh, TNT.

8:40 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Davidson vs. Michigan St., First Round, Greenville, S.C., CBS.

8:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Colgate vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Milwaukee, TBS.

8:57 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Seton Hall, First Round, San Diego, TRU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. Miami, First Round, Columbia, S.C., ESPN2.

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota vs. Mississippi, First Round, Waco, Texas, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Colorado, First Round, Iowa City, Iowa, ESPNEWS.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Howard at South Carolina, First Round, ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech, First Round, College Park, Md., ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Nebraska, First Round, Louisville, Ky., ESPNEWS.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Illinois St. at Iowa, First Round, ESPN; NCAA Tournament: Hawaii at Baylor, First Round, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Maryland, First Round, ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Utah, First Round, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Albany at Louisville, First Round, ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Kansas, First Round, Stanford, Calif., ESPNU; NCAA Tournament: Dayton vs. Georgia, First Round, Ames, Iowa, ESPNEWS.

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Fairfield at Texas, First Round, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Montana St. at Stanford, First Round, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Texas-Arlington at Iowa St., First Round, ESPNU.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m.: NCAA Championships: Quarterfinals, Detroit, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Semifinals, Detroit, ESPN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

3:15 p.m.: WIAA Division 2 State Semifinal, La Crosse Central vs. Westosha Central, Kohl Center, Madison, WMLW.

6:30 p.m.: WIAA Division 1 State Semifinal, Case vs. Neenah, Kohl Center, Madison, WMLW.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Memphis at Atlanta, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix, NBATV.

SOCCER

3 p.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Wolverhampton, USA.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Colgate vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Milwaukee, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

6:30 p.m.: WIAA Division 1 State Semifinal, Case vs. Neenah, Kohl Center, Madison, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/state-d1-semifinalcasevneenah3-18 or on the Mixlr app.

