TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1.

11:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ESPNEWS.

1 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1.

3:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., USA.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The RAPTOR 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1.

BASEBALL

6 p.m.: World Baseball Classic: U.S. vs. Venezuela, Quarterfinal, Miami, FOX.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: NIT: Michigan at Vanderbilt, Second Round, ESPN.

11:10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Furman vs. San Diego St., Second Round, Orlando, Fla., CBS.

1:40 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Orlando, Fla., CBS.

3 p.m.: NCAA Division III Tournament: Christopher Newport vs. Mount Union, Championship, Fort Wayne, Ind., CBSSN.

4:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Kansas, Second Round, Des Moines, Iowa, CBS.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Missouri, Second Round, Sacramento, Calif., TNT.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Houston, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala., TBS.

6:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Second Round, Des Moines, Iowa, CBS.

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. UCLA, Second Round, Sacramento, Calif., TNT.

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Alabama, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala., TBS.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Tennessee Tech at Indiana, First Round, ESPN2.

Noon: NCAA Tournament: Saint Louis at Tennessee, First Round, ABC.

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Ohio St., First Round, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Bloomington, Ind., ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington St., First Round, Villanova, Pa., ESPNU.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Vermont at UConn, First Round, ABC.

2:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Toledo vs. Iowa St., First Round, Knoxville, Tenn., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: St. John's vs. North Carolina, First Round, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Cleveland St. at Villanova, First Round, ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Baylor, First Round, Storrs, Conn., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado, First Round, Durham, N.C., ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Louisville, First Round, Austin, Texas, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Portland vs. Oklahoma, First Round, Los Angeles, ESPNU.

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Iona at Duke, First Round, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: East Carolina at Texas, First Round, ESPN.

10:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Sacramento St. at UCLA, First Round, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Minnesota, Championship, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: NCHC Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn., CBSSN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Medal Round, Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN.

GOLF

Noon: LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Ariz., CW; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., NBC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Asian Tour: The DGC Open, Final Round, Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi, India, TGC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.: UFC 286: Prelims, London, ESPNEWS.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz., BSWis.

9 p.m.: Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix (tape delay), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Golden State at Memphis, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Colorado at Detroit, NHLN.

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, ABC.

9:30 p.m.: NY Islanders at San Jose, NHLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton, USA.

12:30 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, USA.

3 p.m.: MLS: LAFC at Seattle, FOX.

XFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: D.C. at St. Louis, FX.

9 p.m.: Orlando at Vegas, FX.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz., WTMJ (620 AM).