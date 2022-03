On The Air for March 17

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn, SECN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11:15 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Colorado St., First Round, Indianapolis, CBS.

11:40 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Providence, First Round, Buffalo, N.Y., TRU.

12:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Memphis vs. Boise St., First Round, Portland, Ore., TNT.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. vs. Baylor, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, TBS.

1:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Longwood vs. Tennessee, First Round, Indianapolis, CBS.

2:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Richmond vs. Iowa, First Round, Buffalo, N.Y., TRU.

3:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Gonzaga, First Round, Portland, Ore., TNT.

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Marquette vs. North Carolina, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, TBS.

5:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. vs. UConn, First Round, Buffalo, N.Y., TNT.

6:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: St. Peter's vs. Kentucky, First Round, Indianapolis, CBS.

6:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. St. Mary's (Cal), First Round, Portland, Ore., TBS.

6:27 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. San Diego St., First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, TRU.

8:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Vermont vs. Arkansas, First Round, Buffalo, N.Y., TNT.

8:40 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: San Francisco vs. Murray St., First Round, Indianapolis, CBS.

8:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Akron vs. UCLA, First Round, Portland, Ore., TBS.

8:57 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern vs. Kansas, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, TRU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Mount St. Mary's vs. Longwood, Opening Round, Raleigh, N.C., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Missouri St., Opening Round, Baton Rouge, La., ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Georgia Tech Spring Game, ACCN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Duke, ACCN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.: NCAA Championships: First Round, Detroit, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Second Round, Detroit, ESPN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, Second Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa, TGC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Detroit at Orlando, NBATV.

NATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE

3 a.m. (Friday): Manly-Warringah at Sydney, FS2.

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle Sounders at León, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS1.

TENNIS

Noon: BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Marquette vs. North Carolina, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN (94.5 FM).

