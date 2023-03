TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1.

BASEBALL

6 p.m.: World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, Miami, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11:15 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Michigan St., First Round, Columbus, Ohio, CBS.

11:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Kennesaw St. vs. Xavier, First Round, Greensboro, N.C., TRUTV.

12:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor, First Round, Denver, TNT.

12:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: VCU vs. Saint Mary's (Cal), First Round, Albany, N.Y., TBS.

1:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Vermont vs. Marquette, First Round, Columbus, Ohio, CBS.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa St., First Round, Greensboro, N.C., TRUTV.

2:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: NC State vs. Creighton, First Round, Denver, TNT.

3:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Iona vs. UConn, First Round, Albany, N.Y., TBS.

5:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue, First Round, Columbus, Ohio, TNT.

6:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Providence vs. Kentucky, First Round, Greensboro, N.C., CBS.

6:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Miami, First Round, Albany, N.Y., TBS.

6:25 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga, First Round, Denver, TRUTV.

8:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Memphis, First Round, Columbus, Ohio, TNT.

8:40 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Montana St. vs. Kansas St., First Round, Greensboro, N.C., CBS.

8:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Kent St. vs. Indiana, First Round, Albany, N.Y., TBS.

8:55 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. TCU, First Round, Denver, TRUTV.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Marquette vs. South Florida, First Round, Columbia, S.C., ESPN2.

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: West Virginia vs. Arizona, First Round, College Park, Md., ESPN.

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. Florida St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. at South Carolina, First Round, ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Holy Cross at Maryland, First Round, ESPNEWS.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: UNLV vs. Michigan, First Round, Baton Rouge, La., ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: S. Utah at Notre Dame, First Round, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: SE Louisiana at Iowa, First Round, ESPN.

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Hawaii at LSU, First Round, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, First Round, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Creighton, First Round, South Bend, Ind., ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Sacred Heart at Stanford, First Round, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Gardner-Webb at Utah, First Round, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Blacksburg, Va., ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. NC State, First Round, Salt Lake City, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Mississippi, First Round, Stanford, Calif., ESPNU.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: NCHC Tournament: Colorado College vs. Denver, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn., CBSSN.

7:30 p.m.: NCHC Tournament: North Dakota vs. St. Cloud St., Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn., CBSSN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Quarterfinals, Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., TGC.

Midnight: Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz., BSWis.

3 a.m. (Saturday): Spring Training: Chicago Cubs (Split Squad) vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix (tape delay), MLBN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Vermont vs. Marquette, First Round, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN (94.5 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz., WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1:20 p.m.: WIAA STATE SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Pewaukee vs. Nicolet, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/2126453 or on the Mixlr app.

6:20 p.m.: WIAA STATE SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — De Pere vs. Kettle Moraine, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/2126280 or on the Mixlr app.