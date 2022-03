On The Air for March 16

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, NHLN.

BOWLING

7 p.m.: PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis., FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at NC State, ACCN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St., Opening Round, Dayton, Ohio, TRU.

6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Mississippi St. at Virginia, First Round, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Iona at Florida, First Round, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers, Opening Round, Dayton, Ohio, TRU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Incarnate Word vs. Howard, Opening Round, Columbia, S.C., ESPNU.

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: DePaul vs. Dayton, Opening Round, Ames, Iowa, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: Penn St. at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

6 p.m.: Florida St. at Alabama, SECN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, First Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn, ESPN; Dallas at Brooklyn, ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Sacramento, Bally Sports Wisconsin.

9:05 p.m.: Boston at Golden State, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Minnesota, TNT.

9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:55 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS2.

9 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Juventus, Round of 16 Leg 2 (Taped), CBSSN; CONCACAF Champions League: New England at Pumas UNAM, Quarterfinal Leg 2, FS1.

11:30 p.m. (Thursday): Copa Do Brasil: Manaus at São Paulo FC, Second Round (Taped), FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:50 p.m.: CONMEBOL Under-17 Championship: Chile vs. Colombia, Final Round, Montevideo, Uruguay, FS2.

4:20 p.m.: CONMEBOL Under-17 Championship: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Final Round, Montevideo, Uruguay, FS2.

TENNIS

Noon: BNP Paribas Open-WTA Quarterfinals; ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Bryant vs. Wright State in Dayton, Ohio, WRNW (97.3 FM).

8 p.m.: Notre Dame vs, Rutgers in Dayton, Ohio, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Sacramento, WTMJ (620 AM).

