On The Air for March 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

12:30 p.m.: CFV - Beira (Mozambique) vs. REG (Rwanda), Diamniadio, Senegal, NBATV.

BOWLING

7 p.m.: PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis., FS1.

6 p.m.: Michigan at Vanderbilt, SECN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern, Opening Round, Dayton, Ohio, TRU.

6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Missouri St. at Oklahoma, First Round, ESPN; NIT Tournament: Belmont at Vanderbilt, First Round, ESPN2; NIT Tournament: Princeton at VCU, First Round, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Oregon at Utah St., First Round, ESPN; NIT Tournament: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M, First Round, ESPN2; NIT Tournament: Cleveland St. at Xavier, First Round, ESPNU; NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Wyoming, Opening Round, Dayton, Ohio, TRU.

10 p.m.: NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Colorado, First Round, ESPN2; NIT Tournament: Santa Clara at Washington St., First Round, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: Wisconsin at Utah, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina, ACCN.

5:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Utah, PAC-12N.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans, NBATV.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:55 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC, Quarterfinal Leg 2, Guatemala City, Guatemala, FS2.

TENNIS

Noon: BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0