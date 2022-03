On The Air for March 12

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1.

1 p.m.: NHRA: The NHRA Top Fuel NHRA All-Star Shootout, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla., FOX.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1.

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Round 10, Detroit, CNBC.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: America East Tournament: UMBC at Vermont, Championship, ESPN2; Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Cambridge, Mass., ESPNU.

Noon: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis, CBS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington, CBSSN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPN; Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va., ESPN2.

1 p.m.: Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Yale, Semifinal, Cambridge, Mass., ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPN; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2.

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue-Penn State winner vs. Wisconsin-Michigan State winner, Semifinal, Indianapolis, CBS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Washington, CBSSN.

3 p.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, CBS; Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN; Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala., ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York, FOX.

6:30 p.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, FOX.

8:30 p.m.: Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Katy, Texas, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPNU.

10:30 p.m.: Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henderson, Nev., ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.: Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland, CBSSN; Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNNEWS.

4 p.m.: Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cambridge, Mass., ESPNEWS.

4:30 p.m.: Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Notre Dame at Michigan, Semifinal, BTN.

8 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Minnesota, Semifinal, BTN.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla., NBC.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand, TGC.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: Bellator 276, Borics vs. Burnell, St. Louis, SHO.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State, ABC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

11:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Nashville, NHLN.

2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina, ABC.

6 p.m.: Chicago at Ottawa, NBCSCH; Seattle at Montreal, NHLN.

PWHPA HOCKEY

3 p.m.: Rivalry Rematch: U.S. vs. Canada, Pittsburgh, NHLN.

SOCCER

9 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Brentford, USA.

2:30 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, FOX.

TENNIS

Noon: BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Purdue-Penn State winner vs. Wisconsin-Michigan State winner, Semifinal, Indianapolis, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at Ottawa, WGN (720 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.: WIAA Division 1 Sectional Final, Case vs. Waukesha South, at Mukwonago, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/boyshoopssectionalfinalracinecasewauksou or on the Mixlr app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0