On The Air for March 11

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN.

11 a.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Washington, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN.

Noon: American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla., ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. St. Bonaventure, Quarterfinal, Washington, USA.

2 p.m.: Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas, CBSSN; American Athletic Tournament: Tulane vs. Temple, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN.

4 p.m.: Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland, CBSSN.

5 p.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNEWS; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla., SECN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Dayton, Quarterfinal, Washington, USA.

5:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN; Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York, FS1.

6 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2; American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Tampa, Fla., SECN

7:30 p.m.: Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD vs. St. Peter's, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPNEWS; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. VCU, Quarterfinal, Washington, USA.

8 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, BTN; American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU; Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York, FS1; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2.

10:30 p.m.: Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev., ESPNU; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, FS1.

11 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. Oklahoma, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: America East Tournament: Albany at Maine, Championship, ESPNU.

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla., TGC.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: New York at Memphis, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: Washington at LA Lakers, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Columbus, BSWis; Vegas at Pittsburgh, NHLN.

PARALYMPICS

7 p.m.: Primetime: Paralympics Coverage (tape delay), NBC.

10 p.m.: Para Snowboarding (Banked Slalom), USA.

10:30 p.m.: Para Cross-Country Skiing (Men's 10km & Women's 7.5km Sitting), USA.

11:30 p.m.: Para Snowboarding (Men's & Women's Banked Slalom Finals), USA.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): Men's Para Cross-Country Skiing (12.5km Vision Impaired & Standing), USA.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Women's Para Cross-Country Skiing (10km Vision Impaired & Standing), USA.

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Para Snowboarding (Men's & Women's Banked Slalom Finals), USA.

4 a.m. (Saturday): Sled Hockey Semifinal (U.S. vs. China) (tape delay), USA.

TENNIS

Noon: BNP Paribas Open-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).

5:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis, WRMW (97.3 FM).

